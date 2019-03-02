A total of 183 people were wounded during protests across Algeria on Friday against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for election to a fifth term, the state news agency APS said on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

One person died of a heart attack, officials said earlier.

Tens of thousands of protesters called on the ailing, 82-year-old Bouteflika to abandon plans to seek re-election in an April presidential vote –– Algeria's biggest anti-government rallies since the Arab Spring eight years ago.

The protests were mostly peaceful but scuffles between police and protesters broke out late on Friday near the presidential place in the capital Algiers.

Algiers was quiet on Saturday.

Resentment

Large-scale demonstrations - rarely seen in Algeria with its ubiquitous security services - against Bouteflika's re-election move began a week ago, but Friday saw the biggest turnout yet.

Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times since. His re-election bid stoked resentment among Algerians who believe he is not fit to run the major oil- and gas-producing country.

Bouteflika, who turned 82 on Saturday, has not directly addressed the protests.