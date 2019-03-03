WORLD
South Korea, US end springtime military drills to back diplomacy
The decision by the two allies came after US President Donald Donald Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without any agreement in Hanoi on Thursday.
US and South Korean soldiers take a position during an annual joint military landing exercise in Pohang, on South Korea's southeast coast, on March 12, 2016. / AFP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
March 3, 2019

South Korea and the US are ending their massive springtime military drills as part of efforts to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The decision will likely raise worries about how the allies will maintain their readiness in the event that military tensions erupt again in the wake of the recently failed summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Pentagon said in a release the US and South Korean defense chiefs decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercises.

It said the allies agreed to maintain firm military readiness through newly designed command post exercises and revised field training programs.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo "made clear that the alliance decision to adapt our training program reflected our desire to reduce tension and support our diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a final, fully verified manner," the statement said.

Seoul's Defense Ministry released a similar statement.

'Very, very expensive'

After his second summit with Kim ended without any agreement in Hanoi on Thursday, Trump complained about the cost of annual military drills.

"It's a very, very expensive thing and we do have to think about that, too," Trump said.

Following his first summit with Kim in Singapore last June, Trump also suspended the allies' summertime military drills, calling them "very provocative" and "massively expensive." 

The US and South Korea also have suspended a few other smaller joint drills.

The end of the springtime war games will benefit North Korea, which has described them as a rehearsal for invasion and responded with its own costly military exercises.

The Korean Peninsula remains in a technical state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. 

About 28,500 American soldiers are deployed in South Korea to deter potential aggression from North Korea.

SOURCE:AP
