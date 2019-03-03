Turkey's flag carrier helped rescue four former circus lions from a boxed-in life, carrying them home to a vast natural habitat in South Africa, Turkish Airlines announced on Sunday.

"Turkish Cargo has brought three young lionesses Luca, Charlie, Kai and young lion Nathan to South Africa, their natural habitat, from Kiev via a connecting flight from Istanbul," the airline said in a statement marking March 3, World Wildlife Day.

The big cats were whisked home by Turkish Cargo, a division of Turkish Airlines which offers cargo services to 124 countries.

Poor lives in Ukraine

In Ukraine's capital, the lions had lived poor lives, deprived of direct sunlight and clean air, said the airline, confined to concrete and steel cage of just 35 square meters, far from their natural habitat.

The lions were saved by the Lawrence Anthony World Organization (LAEO) –– a group that champions animal rights –– said Turkish Airlines.

The queens and kings of the jungle were transported in specially-designed containers, and their nutritional needs were also met along the way, added the statement.