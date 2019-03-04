Bangladesh will relocate over 100,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote islet by mid-April, a government minister confirmed on Sunday, but there are fears the chosen site is less than ideal.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week instructed completion of the relocation of 23,000 Rohingya families to Bhashan Char by April 15,” local media quoted Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster and relief management, saying after meeting with Earl Robert Miller, the US ambassador to Bangladesh.

To make the islet liveable, all facilities — including housing, power, communication, healthcare, storm surge protection, and cyclone shelter centres — have been provided, Rahman added.

International groups and rights bodies including the UN, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International, however, have repeatedly warned the move could be risky and urged Bangladesh to go through the project with Rohingya refugees on a voluntary basis and with due clarification.

Rahman said a meeting had been held at the prime minister’s office to address the concerns and another is scheduled for March 6.

Under the government plan, he said, over 103,000 Rohingya out of over a million who fled Myanmar will be moved to Bhashan Char at an estimated cost of over $275.3 million (23.12 billion Bangladeshi taka), fully managed by Bangladesh's government.

TRT World spoke to Dhaka-based journalist Tanvir Chowdhury for more details.

Risky journey

Until the Rohingya resettlement project began one year ago, the islet was apparently uninhabited, mostly used for cattle grazing and as a hub for pirates.

The islet emerged from the Bay of Bengal in 2006 and is about 30 kilometres from the mainland, and 52 km from the southern Noakhali district.

In 2013, the area was declared a forest reserve. Motorboats are the only mode of travel to the island.

Around 1,350 acres of land — 432 acres occupied and 918 acres vacant — were proposed for the Rohingya rehabilitation project.