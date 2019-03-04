WORLD
First anniversary of Novichok poisonings in Salisbury
One year ago, on March the 4th, the former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were rushed to hospital after poisoned with a chemical nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury.
A police officer at a cordon near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, Friday March 30, 2018, near to where Russian former double agent spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a bench after they were attacked with a nerve agent. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 4, 2019

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern city of Salisbury in March 2018 after being poisoned with the Novichok military-grade nerve agent.

The pair had no visible injuries and were taken to Salisbury District Hospital. It was announced on March 28 by counter-terrorism police that the nerve toxin was left on the door of Skripal's home.

Both later recovered.

Repeated polls last year exposed the divide between British attitudes on the Skripal affair and Russian ones: only three percent of Russians said they believed the Kremlin was behind the attack.

But one researcher has discovered that away from the polls some Russians give a different answer.

RECOMMENDED

Last September, British prosecutors charged two Russians — known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — with attempted murder in their absence. 

The West continues to blame Russia for the attack, and the Kremlin complains it is all an attempt to discredit Russia. 

TRT World'sDan Ashby has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
