Bangladesh plans to relocate around 100,000 Rohingya refugees to an uninhabited island by April this year - Bhasan Char island.

The island is located in the southeast of Bangladesh and is part of a chain of islands in the Bay of Bengal.

The Bangladeshi minister for Disaster and Relief Management Enamur Rahman was quoted by local media as saying: “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week instructed completion of the relocation of 23,000 Rohingya families to Bhashan Char by April 15.”

NGOs and human rights organisations voiced out their concerns about the relocation and the situation on the island.

Bhashan Char island could disappear

Bhasan Char is a tiny island 30km away from the mainland and only emerged from the water in the last two decades.

The area was declared a forest reserve in 2013 and the relocation seen as particularly controversial as it takes more than two hours to reach by boat from the mainland as well as facing severe flooding and cyclones during monsoons.

"The plan to relocate refugees to Bhashan Char is both dangerous and a violation of refugees' fundamental rights," says Evan Jones Coordinator at the Bangkok-based Asia Pacific Refugees Rights Network (APRRN).

He tells TRT World that "not only does it place refugees on a flood prone island, it also seriously calls into question the Bangladesh government's commitment to providing refugees dignity and access to fundamental services."

Observers believe that the island does not have enough space for 100,000 people. The most critical fact is that the island could disappear due to heavy rain and water flows.

Concerns by experts and human rights activists