“We don’t want to destroy Afghan institutions, we want to reform them,” said Taliban representative Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, who has been part of negotiations with the US.

What kind of reforms, though?

“We believe in an Islamic system that ensures the rights of everyone, including education for girls and rights for women,” Shaheen told TRT World.

The Afghan Taliban, the insurgent group once accused of removing women from public life, says it has changed its ways.

“We gave our full backing to women’s rights in our negotiations with various stakeholders to the conflict,” Shaheen said.

After a 17-year conflict with the United States and Afghan forces, the Taliban is said to be in control of at least 65 percent of all districts in Afghanistan. The continued ascendance of the armed group has been matched by a growing weariness in Washington with regard to the war.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, removing the Taliban from major cities and giving control instead to US-backed forces. But over time the Taliban grew stronger. The armed group was able to a build a narrative around its fight with the US, portraying it as an Afghan struggle against a foreign occupation.

The Kabul government led by Ashraf Ghani has disputed this narrative, calling the Taliban an illegitimate force that aims to usurp power through the barrel of a gun.

On the sidelines of US-Taliban negotiations in Doha, I asked Shaheen if he saw the Afghan government as the legitimate government.

With a cold stare and visibly impassioned, Shaheen said: “If we see them as legitimate, then why are we fighting? This is a government of occupation that doesn’t represent the people. We represent the people. That is why we are talking to the Americans.”

The Afghan government is not part of the fifth round of talks as the Afghan Taliban refuses to recognise them as equal contenders in the negotiations.

“The US is as focused as we are to bring about a swift end to the conflict. And we are already talking to many Afghan stakeholders including including former President Hamid Karzai,” said Shaheen.

Russia’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TRT World that peace would only be possible, if Afghans spoke to themselves.

“We don’t believe in Afghan settlement led by Russia or America, we believe on an Afghan solution led by Afghans,” Kabulov said.

He said there was a sense in Russia that direct negotiations might develop an “ice-breaking process which leads to peace in Afghanistan”.

Despite reservations, the United States has decided to directly speak to the Taliban.