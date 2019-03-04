“Throw the revolution into the street, and the people will embrace it,” Algeria’s most revered, revolutionary figures, Larbi Ben M’Hidi, once famously said.

In recent days, unprecedented numbers of frustrated Algerians, from students and academics to lawyers and ordinary citizens, have maintained peaceful protests in their thousands against ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.

The peaceful protests, not seen in years, has ignited the type of fighting spirit that defined Ben M’Hidi’s legacy, immortalised in the schools and streets he is named after and within the national conscience now seeking the kind of change he fought against.

This week marks 62 years since the murder of Ben M’Hidi between 3rd and 4th March 1957, just three years after the war of independence that freed Algerians from the shackles of 132 years of French colonial rule.

An author, playwright and military officer, Ben M'Hidi was one of the founding members of the National Liberation Front, which has maintained power since independence in 1962.

Born in 1923, in Ain Mlila in eastern Algeria, young Ben M’Hidi’s first experience in politics came during World War II through his involvement in the Algerian People’s Party (PPA). As the world celebrated Victory Day on 8 May 1945, Algerians began to protest their lack of rights and to call explicitly for an independent Algeria.

The protests, in which Ben M’Hidi was arrested, soon turned into the massacres of thousands of Algerians in Setif, Guelma and surrounding areas. Two years after the massacres, the secret paramilitary Special Organisation (OS) was set up by Mohamed Belouizdad to prepare for guerilla warfare against the French.

However, the organisation was dismantled in 1951 by the French and many of its members killed or imprisoned, including M'Hidi, who was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment in absentia.

On March 1954 in Algiers, Ben M’Hidi along with 21 former OS members held an assembly to create the Revolutionary Committee of Unity and Action (CRUA) following which the FLN and its armed wing, the National Liberation Army (ALN) was formed a few months later.

The most recognisable names in Algeria’s history books will come to be known as the ‘Men of November’ who would eventually ignite the war after midnight on November 1st 1954 and weaken the foundations of the weak and unstable fourth French Republic: Ben M'Hidi, Mohamed Boudiaf, Mostefa Ben Boulaid, Didouche Mourad and Rabah Bitat.

Algiers was selected to be under the revolutionary control of Ben M'Hidi, who was able to successfully evade the French and oversee an urban bombing campaign through his coordination in the intricate, interconnected networks of the Casbah.

His words, "for each FLN soldier guillotined, 100 Frenchmen will be cut down," ignited the Battle of Algiers, a battle immortalised through film and would decades later be cited to strategise counterterrorism initiatives adopted by the US.

In 1956, following the Soummam Congress where the state of Algeria as a social and democratic republic is founded, Ben M'Hidi took up secondary leadership within the FLN.

Considered as one of the theoreticians of the war of independence, Ben M’hidi drew the socio-political blueprint for an independent Algeria. Ben M’hidi was a firm believer that the revolution should be directed by internal rather than external revolutionaries who would provoke his differences with Ahmed Ben Bella, who would become Algeria’s first president.

Ben Mhidi attempted to end the French occupation through his writing, plays and then ultimately as a fighter. But he would not live long enough to see a free Algeria.

Five years before the Fifth Republic of France relinquished control of its last African colony, Ben M’Hidi was arrested on February 23, 1957, by a unit led by Lieutenant Colonel Marcel Bigeard.