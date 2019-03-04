Some 150 Daesh militants have surrendered to US-backed militant group SDF in Baghouz, the terror group's last enclave in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitoring group said on Monday.

They were among 400 people to leave the area on Monday after the SDF staged an assault in recent days, the UK-based Observatory said.

Also on Monday, SDF claimed it slowed its offensive because a small number of civilians remain there, though fierce fighting continues.

SDF — a group which is dominated by the YPG/PKK terror organisation — had claimed to pause its attack for weeks to allow thousands of people to flee the area, including Daesh supporters, fighters, children, local people and some of the group's captives.

It said on Friday that only Daesh remained, but now says some more civilians are left.

Washington considers YPG a strong ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey classes YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK has waged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and both Turkey and the US have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation.