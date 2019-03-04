It is difficult to dispute the fact that there is a rise in anti-semitic behaviour across the world today. However, it is quite problematic that politicians across the spectrum are either manipulating this fact for their political gain or are genuinely ignorant

The most recent example is a report from France24 noting that French President Emmanual Macron’s intends to recognise anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism. He said at the Annual Dinner of the Council of Jewish Institutions in France that his government will take measures to define, “anti-Zionism as a modern-day form of anti-Semitism.”

This comes off the back of an incident that occurred during a Yellow Vest protest concerning academic Alain Finkielkraut wherein a video recording showed protesters hurling remarks such as “dirty Zionist.”

Also, close to the city of Strasbourg close to 100 Jewish graves were defiled with Swastikas.

It's understandable that the French leader would want to take measures against this violence but what he fails to understand is that the terms are not interchangeable.

As Dr Azmi Bishara points out, there is no connection between the two ideas.

He says, “Regardless of whether Macron really wants to, or even can, pass legislation of this kind, it seems that he is ignorant about both anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. He will be surprised to find that not only are some of the most important thinkers on anti-Zionism or anti-Zionists Jewish intellectuals of various political persuasions, but anti-Zionism itself, like Zionism, is a Jewish phenomenon – emerging originally as a Jewish response to Zionism.”

In his piece, he continues to highlight the different Jewish groups which are consistently opposed to Zionism - which positions the problem in a new context.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) too distinguishes between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, “criticism of Israel similar to that levelled against any other country cannot be regarded as [anti-Semitic].”

The key to differentiating between the two ultimately leads to the Israeli state.

In sum, Zionism was a project started to create a home for the Jewish people in the historical land of Palestine. While there is more nuance to the issue, essentially, it means that criticism of Zionism is a valid criticism of a settler-colonial project.