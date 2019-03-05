Crisp says 38 fires have razed more than 40,000 hectares (150 square miles) of forest and farm land across the state on Friday last week, destroying nine homes, damaging another house and damaging or destroying 23 out-buildings.

The Jinks Creek Winery was among the buildings destroyed at the weekend. No serious injuries have been reported.

Wildfires are common across sub-tropical Australian during the southern summer which ended last week.