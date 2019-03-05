A new report by the German-based Centre for European Policy has shown in stark terms how damaging the introduction of the euro has been for many European Union countries.

The study marked the 20th anniversary of the controversial introduction of the currency.

The study looks at whether on balance the euro has led to an increase or a fall in prosperity. It does this by looking at historical trends in gross domestic product per head of population (GDP per-capita) before and after countries joined the Euro.

Looking at eight of the 18 eurozone countries, the report found that Germany and the Netherlands were by far the main beneficiaries, calling into doubt one of the main mantras of the EU; that it brings financial prosperity to its members.

The German economy between 1999 and 2017 gained more than $2.15 trillion in GDP per-capita amounting to around $26,037 per inhabitant. Had it not been for the Euro the GDP per capita of Germany would have, according to the study, been lower.

Other than Germany, only the Netherlands showed significant benefits, gaining more than $392 billion or $23,792 GDP per capita.

The study also highlighted a clear north-south divide between Germanic discipline and Mediterranean countries.

Italy and France, the second and third largest European economies respectively, have been two of the biggest losers of the eurozone.

According to the report, France saw a drop in its prosperity by more than $4.08 trillion and as much as $4.87 trillion in Italy. Both countries the report highlights would have done significantly better had they not joined the Eurozone.

With the European Union elections coming up in May, eurosceptic parties across the continent, but in particular Italy, will be propagating to voters the pros and cons of continued membership of a currency that no longer provides, if it ever did, the prosperity it promised.

The European Union dream

The European Union project and the euro were premised by their designers to be a bloc that would one day rival stronger states such as the US, China, India, Japan and Russia.

The rationale for the assumed benefit of the euro by those that designed it was to increase trade and reduce worries over currency fluctuations, keeping interest rates low to allow smaller members to take cheaper credit for development.