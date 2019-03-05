French President Emmanuel Macron made an appeal to all citizens of the European Union and Europe “for a new beginning”.

"Never since the Second World War has Europe been as essential," he said.

Europe has “never been in such great danger” of being destroyed by those who preach “nationalist retrenchment” and “let nationalists without solutions exploit the people’s anger”, the president wrote on Tuesday in the leading daily newspapers of all 28 member states of the European Union (EU).

Macron shared all the pieces on his personal Twitter page.

In it, the French president formulates a programme for immediate action along the "three ambitions" of freedom, protection and progress.

Brexit, Anti-EU, foreign funded parties

In the article, Macron notes that two months ahead the European elections, the impending UK withdrawal from the EU, is “a symbol of the EU crisis”.

Further, the president argues that for many EU citizens the union became a "soulless market”. Accordingly, the president thinks that this is why not only the adversaries of the EU, who deal with “lies and irresponsibility”, but also all those who believe they have nothing to change are wrong.

In order to maintain Europe as a "unique project for peace, prosperity and freedom", the French President proposes an action plan, divided into sub-items, aiming for a profound reform of the Union.