Turkey's trade minister on Tuesday criticised a US decision to end the preferential tariff system for Turkey.

In a Twitter post, Ruhsar Pekcan said the value of the US imports amounted to $20.9 billion under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) scheme in the first 11 months of 2018.

Pekcan noted that Turkey was the fifth largest supplier to the US with a share of 8.2 percent in that period, with exports amounting to $1.74 billion.

"Following the monitoring process going on since last August, the US government officially declared that it will terminate GSP designations for Turkey and India," she said.

On Monday, the US announced its intention to terminate preferential tariff systems for Turkey and India which are aimed at bolstering the trading prospects of developing nations.

"Unfortunately, this decision conflicts with our mutual objective of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $75 billion, that had been announced by both governments," Pekcan said.