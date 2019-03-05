US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday visited Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa, Oklahoma run by the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

As of 2017, FETO operated 136 charter schools in 28 states, and used more than $2.1 billion in US taxpayer dollars since 2010, CBS News reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last month said that the FBI had started investigating FETO's network in 15 US states, and had made arrests in New Jersey.

FETO has a considerable presence abroad, including private schools serving as a revenue stream for the terror group, some of which are in US states.