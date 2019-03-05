The UN-backed Stockholm Agreement provided hope for Yemen. With each passing day, this hope is receding, and the mission is moving away from its promise largely because of the issues that have been ignored in the south of Yemen.

The situation in the country has been described as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world by the United Nations. The Stockholm Agreement is aimed at ending the hostilities between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels while securing a humanitarian corridor through the port of Hodeidah.

Since the decision was announced in December 2018, several attempts to provide humanitarian assistance have been made. As a first phase of the agreement, the rebels were expected to pull out of Hodeidah on February 25, however it has been delayed. The Houthis’ withdrawal is a crucial step for political negotiations to enter the next phase. On the other hand, this development seems to increase the political temperature of the region due to issues in the South of Yemen.

The presence of the Southern Transition Council (STC), a 26-member group which declared an independent South Yemen in 2017 under the leadership of Aden’s former governor Aidarus al Zoubaidi, is a significant part of the story.

Southern forces, backed by the UAE, took a leading role in the battle, however, STC’s exclusion from the Yemen peace talks has created anger among them. Zoubaidi stated that if the UN is not interested in addressing the southern question, the STC will defend their own land.

For the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the participation of the STC is intolerable as their attendance means the government’s approval of the group’s legitimacy. Besides, the acceptance of STC into the talks may increase the demands of other groups.

The STC’s national assembly meeting held in Hadramout between February 16 and 17 was seen as a huge success by the general secretariat of the STC, Ahmed Hamid Lamlas. The assembly suggested the STC will take all measures to stop the actions of the “corrupt government” which it accuses of disturbing the security, stability and social peace of the south.