WORLD
2 MIN READ
Albanian opposition urges snap election as protesters rally
Thousands of protesters supporting Albania's opposition surrounded the parliament, demanding the government's resignation and early elections and accusing the Cabinet of corruption and crime links.
Albanian opposition urges snap election as protesters rally
The parliament building in Albania's capital Tirana had been surrounded by hundreds of police officers and barbed wire. March 5, 2019. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
March 5, 2019

Albania's main opposition leader on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Edi Rama to call a snap election over allegations of corruption and vote fraud, as anti-government protesters rallied outside parliament.

They burned portraits of Rama and threw firecrackers at the building, but the demonstration – the fourth against his administration since mid-February and timed to coincide with parliamentary sessions – was calmer than in previous weeks.

The opposition Democratic Party and its allies gave up their parliamentary seats 12 days ago, saying investigations by prosecutors into allegations of vote fraud vindicated claims that Rama's Socialists fixed the 2017 national election.

Rama, who has rejected the allegations, told lawmakers on Tuesday that democracy was not up for "negotiation" and urged the opposition to test its strength at the ballot box in local elections in June.

RECOMMENDED

Democratic Party head Lulzim Basha called parliament a hotbed of "crime and corruption." He told Tuesday's crowd, which Reuters estimated as numbering more than 5,000, that only "free and fair elections" would pave the way for Albania's entry to the European Union.

The Balkan NATO-member country aims to start accession talks with the EU this year, but the febrile political climate could delay that process.

The European Union and its member states last month called on all sides to "do their utmost to avoid violence and further unrest."

The next protest is scheduled for 11 days' time. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem