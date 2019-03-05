Albania's main opposition leader on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Edi Rama to call a snap election over allegations of corruption and vote fraud, as anti-government protesters rallied outside parliament.

They burned portraits of Rama and threw firecrackers at the building, but the demonstration – the fourth against his administration since mid-February and timed to coincide with parliamentary sessions – was calmer than in previous weeks.

The opposition Democratic Party and its allies gave up their parliamentary seats 12 days ago, saying investigations by prosecutors into allegations of vote fraud vindicated claims that Rama's Socialists fixed the 2017 national election.

Rama, who has rejected the allegations, told lawmakers on Tuesday that democracy was not up for "negotiation" and urged the opposition to test its strength at the ballot box in local elections in June.