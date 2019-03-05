Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hosted US special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, a defence ministry statement said.

Akar and Jeffrey discussed the recent developments in Syria, east of the Euphrates and the Manbij road map, the statement read.

During the meeting, Akar reiterated his country’s expectation over the finalisation of the Manbij road map between Turkey and the US and Ankara's sensitivity for the territorial integrity of Syria, the statement added.

The Manbij road map focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilise the region.

Turkey’s defence chief also underlined that a projected safe zone east of the Euphrates should be free of PKK/YPG terrorists and its safety must be secured by Turkey.

Akar also emphasised that Turkey is determined to protect its rights and interest under international law.

Getting weapons back from YPG/PKK

One of Turkey’s top concerns is that the US, while withdrawing, will take back weapons and ammunition it gave to the YPG/PKK militants, as it pledged.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the death of more than 40,000 people.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group and dominates the majority of the US-backed SDF militia.

The US has allied itself with the PKK/YPG to fight Daesh in Syria, but Turkey says that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.