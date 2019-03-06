Israeli jets struck a military post in western Gaza belonging to the military wing of Palestinian group Hamas, eyewitnesses said late on Tuesday.

They said the jets bombed a post of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades but provided no information on casualties.

The Israeli army said the attack was in response to launches of incendiary balloons into Israel. There has been no word yet from the Palestinian side on the incident.

On Monday, Israeli helicopters struck two Hamas posts in the eastern Gaza Strip, according to the military.

In a statement, the army said the attack came after a cluster of incendiary balloons was launched from the Palestinian territory into Israel.