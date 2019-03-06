WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli withdraws protected status of DRC migrants
Most Congolese nationals arrived in Israel more than 20 years ago, when the DRC was at war. And recently the Israeli government suddenly downgraded their refugee status.
Israeli withdraws protected status of DRC migrants
Congolese asylum seekers have staged protests with thousands of African migrants in Israel threatened by deportation. / TRTWorld
March 6, 2019

Back in 2007, the Israeli government gave people fleeing from DRC, what's known as 'group protection status' and for a decade, they were exempted from deportation and allowed to work.

However, last year the government suddenly overturned refugee's status and Israeli Rights Groups are protesting the government's decision in the country's top court.

Since immigration does not check their asylum requests, then all these people are not recognised as refugees. That's what allows the immigration authority to change their status.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem