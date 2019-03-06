Back in 2007, the Israeli government gave people fleeing from DRC, what's known as 'group protection status' and for a decade, they were exempted from deportation and allowed to work.

However, last year the government suddenly overturned refugee's status and Israeli Rights Groups are protesting the government's decision in the country's top court.

Since immigration does not check their asylum requests, then all these people are not recognised as refugees. That's what allows the immigration authority to change their status.