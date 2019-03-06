Ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has posted $9 million in bail on Wednesday, paving the way for his release after more than 100 days in custody as he awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.

This follows a last ditch appeal by prosecutors to keep Ghosn in prison, where he has been confined to a small, unheated room since his Nov. 19 arrest. But the Tokyo District Court rejected the motion on Tuesday.

The court confirmed on Wednesday that Ghosn had posted the $9 million (1 billion yen) bail, among the highest ever in Japan.

Earlier in the day, a car from the Embassy of France, where Ghosn holds nationality, arrived at the detention centre in eastern Tokyo as media helicopters swirled overhead.