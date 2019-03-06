Slavic carnival wraps up in Czech Republic with costumes and celebrations
Slavic carnival wraps up in Czech Republic with costumes and celebrationsKnown under different names in various Slavic countries, the festival is called Masopust in Czech Republic.
Masopust is the traditional Czech carnival celebration. The word “masopust” comes from the Old Czech and means “meat fast”. / TRTWorld
By Philip J. Heijmans
March 6, 2019

Thousands of Czechs across the country wearing stilts and drinking beers have come out to celebrate the start of Christian Lent in what is better known as the Slavic carnival. 

Officially called Masopust, the festival featured locals adorned in masks depicting mythical figures of lore, riding surreal floats and eating blood sausage and black pudding.

The largest of these medieval celebrations culminated in the streets of Prague yesterday to conclude the four-day affair with fire shows, live music and activities for children.

Masopust literally translates to “giving up meat,” so many of the celebrations in the country-side would also include "zabijačka," or a pig slaughter, before hitting up the town halls for a night of dancing.

While the Czech version of the festival is perhaps most well-known, it is also celebrated in parts of Poland, Romania, Russia and Croatia.

