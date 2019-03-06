Palestinians are entitled to question the motivation of the Trump Administration and policies towards them. Is it motivated by a desire to bring them justice, and to bring peace to Israel and Palestine, or is it something else? I hope to illustrate that it certainly has nothing to do with justice.

The recent step taken by the Americans to close the US Consulate in East Jerusalem (Palestine) and to ‘merge it’ with the Embassy in West Jerusalem (Israel), which was opened in May last year was not about peace or justice. It followed Trump’s unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017. He did not recognise West Jerusalem as capital, but the whole of Jerusalem.

Yes, there were caveats about the borders not having been determined, but he could have been more explicit that the intention was to signal that Jerusalem would be the shared capital for two states.

The reality is that Donald Trump has wiped away a 175-year relationship with the Palestinian people when it closed its consulate on Monday this week. The Palestinians can add this anniversary to a number of painful milestones in their sorry history. They see it as a declaration by the US that there is only one state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea: Israel.

A statement by the US Embassy in Israel called the step a ‘merger’ and that “there will be complete continuity of US diplomatic activity and consular services during and after the merger.”

The claim by the spokesperson that this decision was driven by US “global efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our diplomatic engagements and operations” is rather weak.

The two-state solution, if implemented fairly, would have recognised East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The implication of the merger is that this is unlikely to happen under this administration.

It is worth remembering that previous administrations were supportive of a two-state solution, regarded settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegitimate and did not recognise Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem. The Americans have been supportive of the Oslo Accords and the Arab Peace Initiative.

US-led talks between Palestinians and Israel failed in 2014 and were closely followed by a 50-day devastating attack by Israel on Gaza.

The Obama Administration’s swan song was abstaining at the UN Security Council on resolution 2334, which related to the illegal settlements and also to a distinguished between Israel proper and the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel was furious at the Americans’ allowing the resolution to pass. Importantly though, so was President-elect Donald Trump.

He tweeted before the resolution was passed “This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis,” when in fact 2334 was reiterating the position of the international community and international law.

In the initial days of his presidency, Trump met both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and promised to develop a deal that would end the conflict.

Trump surprised both sides by implying that previous US policy was a constraint and not sacrosanct, suggesting that he was flexible about the solution to the conflict. He contemplated both one state and two states and said that he liked what the two sides “liked”. To him, international law and UN Security Council resolutions would not get in his way in trying to broker ‘a deal’. However, he never talked about a just deal.

To assist him in developing the deal, he appointed three ardent Zionists. All three are unequivocal supporters of Israel, do not consider illegal settlements as illegal and even question whether there is an occupation at all.

The two advisers are Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner and one of Trump’s many lawyers Jason Greenblatt. Netanyahu is such a close friend of the Kushner family that he's even spent a night in Kushner's childhood bedroom when he visited their New Jersey home.