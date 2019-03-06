Despite all attempts by Turkey, two suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) were allowed to spread propaganda during a recent UN panel discussion.

A panel defaming and threatening Turkey and state-run Anadolu Agency was held by the terror group at the UN Office in Geneva during the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Abdullah Bozkurt, the former Ankara representative of the now defunct Today’s Zaman newspaper who is sought over charges of being a FETO member, and Levent Kenez, who is also suspected of being part of FETO’s media arm, spoke at the event.

The panel was held near the council’s offices despite written and verbal protests against it by the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the UN Office at Geneva.

UN rapporteur skips panel

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Fionnuala D. Ni Aolain, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, decided not to take part in the event due to a “conflict of interest."

The event’s organisers sent a letter to the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations and invited journalists to cover the panel, but only two showed up.

Anadolu Agency targeted

PKK sympathisers in Switzerland taking part in the event showed solidarity with the FETO terror group.

Bozkurt threatened an Anadolu Agency reporter covering the panel ahead of the event, telling him that “from now on, you are on my radar.”

In response to the reporter asking “Aren’t you ashamed of always defaming Turkey on Twitter?”, Bozkurt said, “You wait. I will have a lot of things to say about Turkey at the panel.”