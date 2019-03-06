My name is Tauqir Sharif, and I am a 31-year-old aid worker and father of five. My friends call me Tox for short. I am living in Northern Syria, in a relatively safe town, with my wife and children.

I was born in Whipps Cross hospital in London and the only country I have ever known is the UK. During Ramadan of 2017 (June), I was stripped of my British citizenship.

At first, I thought it was some kind of joke, but then it dawned on me that it was real. I had heard about these letters before.

Here’s what it said, and the reasons I was given:

“As the Secretary of State, I hereby give notice in accordance with the British Nationality Act 1981, that I intend to have an order made to deprive you of your British citizenship. This is because it would be conducive to the public good to do so.”

I grew up in East London. What I learned whilst in the UK was what shaped me – universal values of compassion, courage and doing good.

I couldn’t believe my government had deemed me “not conducive to the public good” – and not only that, they refused to produce evidence for their allegations. This means that neither my lawyer nor I can adequately challenge the decision.

Now my wife and I, and our children are stranded here in Syria.

How I got here

I first saw the heart-wrenching images of Syrian civilians being forced to prostrate to pictures of Bashar al Assad in 2012. Civilians being buried alive by Syrian soldiers whilst being asked to proclaim that there was “No god except for Bashar”, shook me to my core.

These images were enough to move me and a group of friends into action. We decided to drive 12 ambulances laden with aid from Britain to the war zone of Syria.

It wasn’t the first time we had attempted something like this. I had travelled with a group of activists to Gaza in 2009 on a similar convoy after the region had been devastated by Israel’s Operation Cast Lead.

I am also a survivor of the infamous Mavi Marmara freedom flotilla, another journey that would change my life forever.

Truth be told I have always been passionate about helping those in need in any way I could.

So, after a few successful attempts of bringing aid convoys to Syria through Turkish territory, in 2012 my wife Racquell and I decided to stay here.

One of the main reasons we did so was the hospitality of the people, their warmth and the fact that they were amazed to see that we had left the comfort of London to help them.

We began working in whatever capacity we could, teaching English within the refugee camps, delivering primary aid, building tents and even distributing bread.

As the war displaced more people we changed to accommodate this. We began to establish schools and learning centres as well as widows’ homes. We began to give counselling for people who suffered from PTSD and we sponsored hundreds of orphans.

The first gas attack in Ghouta was an eye opener and brought with it a new chapter in the war. We had to change our tactics.

‘Live Updates from Syria’ was born. It was our baby, our outlet, our way to let the world know what was going on.

It was a huge success. Support came in from places we could not imagine. We were heroes in the eyes of many, as they saw the value of our work in extreme conditions.

At that time, British foreign policy was also on our side, and it was relatively easy for us to move around. We had our first daughter around this time too, and she was born in the city of Adana in Turkey.

In 2014, the rise of Daesh in the region meant our image was tarnished and people began to see us all as crazed lunatics who had gone over to Syria to kill and plunder.

This of course didn’t deter us, and we continued our humanitarian efforts. Little did we know that soon we would become enemy number one on the hit list for Daesh.

When they kidnapped British aid worker Alan Henning, who had arrived in another aid convoy to help the Syrian people, we worked tirelessly to try to get him back.

But the brutal Daesh agenda meant that it was "okay" to kidnap and kill him even though he was protected by an oath of 100 Muslims.

British foreign policy began to change, and with it so did the borders. We now had to make a choice about whether to stay in Syria and continue our work and projects or retreat to Turkey. We chose to stay.

We now employ 200 people