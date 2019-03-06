Two white South African farmers were sentenced to up to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for murdering a black youth who was thrown from a moving vehicle after being accused of stealing about $5 worth of sunflowers.

The death of 15-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu in April 2017 caused outrage in a country where deep racial divisions persist 25 years after the end of white minority apartheid rule.

Violent crime in South African farming communities has stirred racial tensions and protests. Blacks comprise 80 percent of the 54 million population, but most of its wealth remains in the hands of whites, who make up about eight percent.

TRT World spoke to South African-based journalist Crystal Orderson for more.

The two defendants, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, were found guilty in October of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm.

North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks said in his sentencing that Mosweu's murder was not planned nor premeditated, but the accused acted recklessly.