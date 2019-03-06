Srinagar—On his return to Kashmir from New Delhi last year, Mudasir Farooq narrowly escaped a clash between stone-throwing youths and Indian forces.

The violence erupted in the Qazigund area of southern India-administered Kashmir following rumours that a local rebel fighting was killed by Indian forces in a gunfight in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Indian state.

Farooq, 26, was returning from his studies abroad and looking to enter a career in video-journalism and multimedia editing – but the incident at Qazigund changed his life.

He feared for his life when the vehicle he was travelling in, along with six other passengers, was trapped between a group of stone-throwers and Indian forces.

“No one knew what will happen next. All of us thought either we are going to die from stones or bullets,” recalls Farooq, a postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Stories like this are commonplace and are a daily concern for Kashmiris, who have witnessed brutal bouts of violence since 1989 when thousands of locals first took up arms to fight Indian rule over Jammu and Kashmir.

Though the violence reduced, mostly due to India's iron-fisted response, it has not been able to subdue the rebellion completely.

The violence has led to widespread mental distress in the region.

The violence has led to widespread mental distress in the region.

Cutting the tension

Cinemas used to thrive in Kashmir before 1989, but were forcefully closed by militants in the early 1990s and have either been occupied by Indian forces or have been retrofitted to accommodate other business ventures.

Farooq says he realised to what extent conflict, especially after 2016 when the killing of a young militant leader triggered a mass uprising, has affected Kashmiris psychologically.

He sensed the need to create a source of entertainment, local in its flavour, to give people a chance to vent.

“Any normal person would suffer from depression by witnessing everyday killings, pellets, bullets, cordon and search operations, and protests every day,” he says.

“The degree of our frustration can be gauged by observing everyday street quarrels that begin for unreasonable issues that were previously ignored by us.”

Trying to find a creative solution to people's misery, Farooq called several of his college friends for suggestions and support, but no one turned up. Instead, Farooq found in YouTube what he lacked in both human and physical resources and created a channel on the video-sharing platform called Koshur Kalakar, which means 'Kashmiri Innovators'.

Days later he assembled some of his neighbours and asked them to take part in his video.

The video, Fake doctors in Kashmir, had two aims: to make people laugh and at the same time make them realise how they swallow rumours too easily. The video went viral on social media in Kashmir.

The channel has managed to rack up more than 120,000 subscribers since its launch in March last year with just 35 videos posted.

Koshur Kalakar specialises in satire based on the region’s social and political issues.

“We try to keep all aspects and sensitivity of society in mind before shooting videos so that it may not hurt anyone’s sentiment,” says Junaid Shah, another member of the group.

“Our main aim is to wipe the tears of our people,” he continues.

Shah believes making people laugh in a conflict zone is no easy task. He says they hesitate to post videos whenever a civilian, militant or policeman is killed in any corner of the state.

"We are humans, and we understand what killing means," says Shah.

"In 2018, we did not post a single video the day killing took place but only after a gap of two or three days. The decision of not posting videos was taken collectively in order to respect the sentiments of the families of the deceased,” he adds.

Last year was one of the deadliest years in Kashmir as Indian forces heightened their offensive against militants with both sides suffering a significant amount of casualties.

Stagnation

In the 1990s when armed groups in Indian-administered Kashmir were at their peak, the fear of getting killed or disappeared haunted the residents of the state.

Life was interrupted continuously by curfews, bomb-blasts and 'encounters' (armed clashes between police and militants) almost everywhere. To divert their attention from the situation at the time people would either play carom or watch comedies broadcast by DD Kashmir, a state-controlled Kashmiri language channel.

That channel has since gone stale, and its only new content is mostly propaganda.

The introduction of cable and satellite channels came as a breath of fresh air for a little while, but as Bollywood bucked traditional values, many Kashmiris started to avoid watching a large number of non-family friendly productions.

As mobile technology penetrates the Kashmir valley, and 4G becomes cheaper, young Kashmiris have found some consolation on the internet as a source of much-needed entertainment.

At the same time, this form of media has helped Kashmiri youth showcase their talent and make a name for themselves.

It is not only young people, even many older Kashmiris now show interest in amateur comedy. They often ask the younger generations to share with them the videos uploaded by the young comedians.