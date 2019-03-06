Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly women, took to the streets in Galkacayo town on Monday demanding the authorities use the 2016 landmark Sexual Offences Bill, which criminalises rape, sexual harassment and online sexual offenses.

Aisha Ilyas Adan went missing after she was abducted at a market notorious for rapes and clashes between militias.

Her body was found the following day dumped outside her home. An autopsy revealed she had been gang raped and her genitals mutilated before she was strangled to death.

Although four men have been sentenced to death by the regional court in Garowe, the public outrage towards the inept handling of previous rape cases refuses to subside.

Speaking to TRT World, Abdullahi Hassan, a Somalia researcher at Amnesty International, said gender-based violence including rape and other abuses against women and young girls is widespread in Somalia.

Women and girls in internally displaced camps are at heightened risk of exploitation and abuse. The recent wave of rape cases and other forms of sexual violence against women and girls, particularly in Puntland, has sparked a nationwide debate, with people questioning the government for not doing enough to implement anti-rape and sexual harassment laws and accusing it of turning a blind eye to the menacing rape culture.

The latest case Adan, who was just 12 years old, is a stark reminder of how the perpetrators of these acts of violence are acting with complete impunity.

One of the biggest impediments to prosecuting perpetrators of rape and other sexual violence offence in Somalia is the informal traditional courts where maslaha (an alternative system of dispute and conflict resolution) are used in solving domestic issues including rape and other forms of sexual violence. This age-old tradition of resolving serious crimes is tantamount to denying victims justice.

Hasaan told TRT World: “[There is] no accountability for these violations partly due to the breakdown in law and order, lack of properly functioning judicial system, and the use of traditional ways of solving disputes."

He added: "The maslaha system in most cases perpetuate a culture of impunity.”

The FGS and some regional states adopted legislations to improve their capacity to prosecute sexual violence. However, the impact and implementation of these laws, including the 2016 Puntland sexual offences bill is limited.