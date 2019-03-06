Algerian war veterans said that protesters demanding ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika step down after 20 years in power had legitimate concerns and they urged all citizens to demonstrate – another sign of cracks in the ruling elite.

The ongoing unrest poses the biggest challenge yet to Bouteflika and his inner circle, which includes members of the military and intelligence services and businessmen.

"It is the duty of Algerian society in all its segments to take to the streets," the influential National Organisation of Mujahideen – veterans who fought alongside Bouteflika in the 1954-1962 war of independence against France – said late on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in cities around Algeria in the largest protests since the 2011 "Arab Spring," calling on Bouteflika, 82, not to stand in an election scheduled for April 18. He submitted papers on Sunday.

Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gaed Salah reiterated on Wednesday that the military would not allow a breakdown in security.

"We are committed to providing safe conditions that ensure that Algerians fulfil their electoral duties," the private Ennahar TV statement quoted him as saying.

After renewed protests on Tuesday, Algeria was largely quiet on Wednesday apart from one demonstration in the town of Bejaia.

Although the city remained calm, security forces were bracing for further protests on Friday as demonstrators have vowed to take to the streets until the 82-year-old leader resigns.

Some officials from Bouteflika's ruling FLN party have turned up at demonstrations. Several public figures have announced their resignations in a country where personnel changes normally take place behind closed doors.