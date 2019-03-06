A delegation of Orthodox Jewish rabbis expressed solidarity on Wednesday with US Rep. Ilhan Omar after she was criticised for making "anti-Semitic" comments.

Members of the anti-Zionist Jewish group Neturei Karta International came to Omar's office in Washington saying they wanted to show their support for the freshman congresswoman.

"What she's saying is the voice of Judaism," Rabbi Dovid Feldman told reporters.

Feldman said that to confuse Judaism with Zionism and to accuse someone of being anti-Semitic because they oppose the occupation of Palestine or the oppression of the people "is revolting, unacceptable".

He also issued a statement expressing support for Omar and her stance on Israel.

“No one should be attacked for criticising AIPAC, certainly not the esteemed Congresswoman Omar. She should be lauded for differentiating between Jews and Zionists,” it said. “Judaism is a religion which teaches service of the Almighty, while Zionism attempts to transform Judaism into nationalism.”