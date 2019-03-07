A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire along the Gaza border overnight Thursday, the health ministry in the strip said, with Israel bombarding Gaza saying it had targeted a Hamas position.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said Saif al Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died "due to the wounds sustained east of Gaza a few hours ago," confirming he was shot along the border late on Wednesday.

Israel said its warplanes had struck 25 Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday after it accused Palestinians of firing dozens of rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities.

No Palestinians were reported injured during the bombardment, but severe damage was reported on some buildings.