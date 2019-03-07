WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigeria opposition to inspect vote materials after Buhari's win
Buhari took 56 percent of the vote against 41 percent for his closest challenger, businessman and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.
Nigeria opposition to inspect vote materials after Buhari's win
Dec. 10, 2014 photo, presidential aspirants for Nageria's opposition All Progressive Congress party, former military leader Muhammadu Buhari, left, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, chat each other during the party convention in Lagos, Nigeria. / AP
By Selman Tecım
March 7, 2019

A tribunal on Wednesday ordered Nigeria’s electoral body to allow the main opposition to inspect materials used in last month’s poll which President Muhammadu Buhari won after allegations of fraud by the rival party.

Buhari, the country’s 76-year-old former military ruler, took 56 percent of the vote against 41 percent for his closest challenger, businessman and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

After the election result was announced, Atiku, 72, rejected the outcome, pointing out one obvious red flag: States in the northeast ravaged by insurgents’ attacks generated much higher voter turnouts than peaceful states.

Atiku said he would go to court to contest the results due to a litany of “premeditated malpractices”.

The PDP then asked to inspect voter registers, card reader machines, ballot papers and other documents used for the Feb. 23 vote. On Wednesday, a, three-man panel granted the request.

RECOMMENDED

The PDP filed a motion to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the inspection.

“(INEC must) allow the applicant and all their representatives to inspect polling documents ... used in the just-concluded presidential election to enable the applicants to institute and maintain an election petition,” the judge said.

Boko Haram have carried out a number of attacks especially on military bases in northeast Nigeria in the last few months which made security a key issue in the just-completed polls.

A spokesman for the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential campaign dismissed Atiku’s claim and said the polls were free and fair.

“We are very anxious to meet Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in court in order to show the world in a conclusive manner the free and fair nature of the comprehensive defeat of Atiku at the polls,” he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion