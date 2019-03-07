A mortar attack on a large ceremony attended by Afghanistan's chief executive and other leading government figures in Kabul on Thursday killed three people and wounded 22 others, officials said.

The attack claimed by Daesh represents a major security breach and marks a resumption of violence in the capital after weeks of calm amid ongoing peace talks between the US and Taliban in Doha.

"Twenty-two wounded – three children and one woman – and three dead have been taken to hospitals," tweeted Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the health ministry.

Among those attending the gathering included chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai and other leading government officials.

"Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us," said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni during a live broadcast of the event.

But moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.

The explosions happened during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the death of Shia Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari.