Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday warned the Philippines against letting in foreigners who could "disturb the political equations" as President Rodrigo Duterte's Beijing pivot sparks an influx of Chinese workers.

At least 200,000 Chinese have flocked to Manila since Duterte's 2016 election, many of them employed by online gaming firms that cater to Chinese players, a Philippine Senate inquiry was told late last year.

This has touched off concern, with some Filipino politicians alleging it drives up property prices, takes away jobs from locals and even affects tax revenues.

Mahathir, who has suspended several of his nation's major projects with China, warned during an official visit to the Philippines against allowing a surge of foreigners.

"Foreign direct investment should not involve bringing huge numbers of foreigners to live in the country because that might disturb the political equations in the country," Mahathir told ABS-CBN television in an interview.

"If huge numbers of any foreigners (come) to live and stay in the country or to even influence the economy of a country, then you have to do some rethinking as to whether it is good or bad, or the limits that you have to impose on them," Mahathir said.

Mahathir, 93, is in the Philippines for the first time since his shock election victory last year. He will meet with Duterte later on Thursday.

The Malaysian leader has taken a cautious approach to relations with China, saying he would discuss "unfair" terms of deals signed by his predecessor, Najib Razak.