TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay says.
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems on display during a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow on May 9 2018. / Reuters Archive
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
March 7, 2019

Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defence system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday. 

"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Oktay said.

Oktay says Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it had already signed a contract to do so.

"With regards to the purchasing of the S-400 defence system from Russia, we will do what is required, especially if we signed a deal," he said, adding, "Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalised an agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

RECOMMENDED

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians, and will start co-production," said Erdogan, speaking in a televised interview.

"Later, we may work with S-500s," the next generation system, he said.

US officials had suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems. 

However, Turkish officials said that Turkey would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.   

Invoking Russia's S-300 deals with Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia all NATO countries - Erdogan dismissed concerns over Turkey's arms deal wıth Russia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion