WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU backs text rebuking Saudi Arabia at UN human rights forum - diplomats
All 28 EU countries have signed a joint statement on Saudi Arabia to be read out at the UN Human Rights council. This is the first rebuke of the kingdom since a UN Forum was set up in 2006
EU backs text rebuking Saudi Arabia at UN human rights forum - diplomats
In this December 9, 2018 file photo, released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, speaks to his father, King Salman, at a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. / AP
March 7, 2019

At least 36 countries including all 28 EU members have signed a statement criticising Saudi Arabia's human rights record at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday, diplomats said.

The statement will be the first rebuke of the kingdom since the UN forum was set up in 2006. 

The text, to be read out by Harald Aspelund, Iceland's ambassador to the Geneva talks, calls on Saudi authorities to release detained activists and cooperate with a UN-led probe into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

RECOMMENDED

"It is a success for Europe to be united on this," an envoy of an EU country told Reuters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion