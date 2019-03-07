WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai party that nominated princess for PM banned
Top court bans Thai Raksa Chart opposition party for nominating king's sister Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate, ahead of crucial polls, the first since military seized power.
Thai party that nominated princess for PM banned
Princess Ubolratana relinquished her royal titles in 1972 but is still officially treated as a senior member of the royal family, which is highly revered in Thailand. / AFP
By Selman Tecım
March 7, 2019

A Thai court on Thursday ordered the dissolution of an opposition party for nominating the king's sister as its candidate for prime minister in a March 24 election, the first since the military seized power in a 2014 coup.

Banning the Thai Raksa Chart party just over two weeks before the general election struck a blow to opposition parties' chances of defeating parties allied to the military junta that has ruled for nearly five years.

"The court has ordered that the party be dissolved," Judge Taweekiet Meenakanit said in the Constitutional Court ruling, which also banned the party's executive board members from politics for 10 years.

Party dissolved after nominating princess 

The Election Commission had asked the court to dissolve the party after it nominated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi for prime minister, which the commission described as "antagonistic toward the constitutional monarchy."

The princess relinquished her royal titles in 1972 but is still officially treated as a senior member of the royal family, which is highly revered in Thailand.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn strongly opposed his sister's nomination, calling it "inappropriate" and unconstitutional and her candidacy was swiftly disqualified by the Election Commission.

RECOMMENDED

Thai Raksa Chart is one of several parties loyal to ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in an election that broadly pits his supporters against establishment parties, including one that has junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as its prime ministerial candidate.

Opposition parties say Prayuth's candidacy, combined with electoral laws allowing the junta to appoint the 250-seat upper house Senate, could result in an elected government that extends military influence.

'Good intentions'

Police had deployed more than 1,000 officers in and around the court and cordoned off the surrounding area ahead of the ruling.

Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich, who was visibly emotional, told reporters outside the court the party accepted the ruling.

"We all had good intentions for the country," he said.

Supporters were seen crying, saying they would vote instead for other opposition parties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion