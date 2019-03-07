Lebanon on Thursday warned its Mediterranean neighbours that a planned EastMed gas pipeline from Israel to the European Union must not be allowed to violate its maritime borders.

Beirut has an unresolved maritime border dispute with Israel – which it regards as an enemy country – over a sea area of about 860 sq km extending along the edge of three of Lebanon's southern energy blocks.

Israel is hoping to enlist several European countries in the construction of a 2,000-km pipeline linking vast eastern Mediterranean gas resources to Europe through Cyprus, Greece, and Italy at a cost of $7 billion.

Breaching Lebanon sovereignty?

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said he had written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece, and Italy to request that the pipeline does not infringe on Lebanon's rights within what it claims as its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a copy of the letter sent to Greece's foreign ministry seen by Reuters, Bassil said Lebanon would not allow its sovereignty to be breached, "especially when it comes to any eventual attempt from Israel to encroach on Lebanon's sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its EEZ."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel within the next few days to help with its plan to export natural gas to Europe.

"In a few days, the leaders of Cyprus and Greece will come here, together with ... Pompeo, to advance a gas pipeline from Israel to Europe via these countries," Netanyahu said.

Pompeo on Monday said his visit to the region will also include a stop in Beirut and Kuwait.