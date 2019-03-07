The fear that a conflict between India and Pakistan could spill over into a nuclear clash has always worried people both within and outside the two nuclear-armed states. It is worth looking in more detail at the military capabilities of both countries.

Compared to Pakistan, India has a larger conventional military capability. However, both countries have comparable nuclear arsenals.

India's nuclear policy and capability

India is estimated to have an arsenal of 130-140 nuclear weapons, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in 2018.

In 1967, India started its nuclear weapon programme. The country tested its first nuclear weapon in 1974, setting of an arms race with Pakistan.

India's nuclear weapons are believed to be plutonium-based. As of 2015, its weapon-grade plutonium stockpile is estimated to be between 570 and 600 kilograms.

India has plans to build six fast breeder reactors, which will significantly increase its capacity to produce more weapons-grade plutonium.

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arihant, became operational last year, giving the country a nuclear triad - the ability to launch nuclear weapons by land, air and sea.

India is building long-range ballistic missiles that are able to strike targets across China, another of India’s regional adversaries.

India has a 'no first use' policy, meaning it has pledged not to strike first. It's strategy is to make retaliatory strikes so strong that any combatant would be unable to strike back.

Pakistan's nuclear policy and capability

In 1972, Pakistan launched its nuclear weapon programme in reaction to India’s and carried out its first nuclear test in 1998.

Pakistan has between 140-150 nuclear weapons for delivery by aircraft and land-based missiles, according to a SIPRI report in 2018.

Pakistan is the only Muslim country that has nuclear weapons.