On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed in a special report that 1,500 children, some as young as 14, have been held in detention by Iraqi and Kurdish authorities for an alleged affiliation to Daesh.

The 53-page report, Everyone Must Confess: Abuses against Children Suspected of ISIS [Daesh] Affiliation in Iraq, is based on interviews with 29 current and former child detainees, relatives, prison guards, and judicial sources, who allege that children were arbitrarily arrested and tortured to force confessions.

"The screening, investigation, and prosecution of children as ISIS [Daesh] suspects by Iraqi and KRG authorities is deeply flawed, often leading to arbitrary detention and unfair trials," the report states.

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in December 2017, after three years of heavy combat that killed tens of thousands and displaced many others.

Since the victory, there has been a brutal campaign of vengeance in Iraq. Hundreds of thousands of people became subject to detention, torture and execution for their alleged role within the group.

Interrogation, torture and trial

According to the report, the children were mostly detained based on ‘wanted lists’ of names collected from other suspects through interrogation and torture and reports by families from Daesh-controlled areas.

During interrogations, security officers are alleged to have tortured children until they confessed their association with the group - regardless of whether they were involved.

Karim, one of the boys who was transferred to a prison in Baghdad airport, told HRW that security officers tied his hands with plastic and then beat him all over his body with a plastic pipe.

He said he had been detained for seven and a half months and “every day was torture. We were beaten every day, all of us."

Once they arrived at the court, several boys told the judge that they made their confessions under torture, but their claims were ignored.

“Most of these children are never sent to hospitals, so there is no medical evidence,” Jo Becker, Children’s Rights Advocacy Director for Human Rights Watch, told TRT World.

Apart from their confession, no witnesses appeared at their trials, and there was no evidence provided to convict the defendants.

“In most trials of child ISIS [Daesh] suspects, there are no witnesses, only the confessions the children have made,” Becker added.

In response to the allegations, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Wednesday that its security forces had not tortured anyone into confessing.

The KRG’s Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, told the Kurdish news agency Rudaw: “There are no medical records of torture against them, and no NGOs have highlighted cases of torture.”

He accused the rights group of “politicising” the issue.