Istanbul is a bustling metropolis home to more than 15 million people, although informal accounts suggest the number is even higher.

As Turkey’s most populous city, it is also home to a whole range of fascinating public and private museums. In fact, in 2017 alone, close to nine million people visited Istanbul’s cultural hubs.

Throughout the whole of Turkey, there are about 400 museums, according to Turkey's Statistical Institute. Most of them are located in Istanbul, with a whopping 75 museums showcasing a whole variety of artefacts and offering the chance to explore the country’s rich heritage.

Of the 75 museums in Istanbul, 19 are affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkey, based on the latest data available from 2017. There are also 56 private museums, representing more than one fifth of all the private museums in Turkey.

In 2017, the latest year that data is available, 4,884,790 people visited the 19 museums in Istanbul affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In the same year, 3,902,978 people visited the 56 museums in Istanbul that are privately run.

It is easy to visit the museums in Istanbul, you can choose to buy single-entry tickets or if you want to visit several cultural sites, you can buy a five-day Museum Pass for Istanbul which offers free entry at some museums and discounts at others. It costs 325TL (about $46).

If you are looking for inspiration, here are some great museums in Istanbul to visit, in no particular order.

STATE MUSEUMS

Topkapi Palace Museum : Built soon after the fall of Constantinople by Sultan Mehmed II ‘The Conqueror’, this opulent palace served as the home of sultans and the court for several centuries, until the early 1850s, when the palace became inadequate to the requirements of state ceremonies and protocol, and so the sultans moved to Dolmabahçe Palace, located on the Bosphorus. It is a must-see for anyone visiting Istanbul.

Hagia Sophia Mosque: The Hagia Sophia is a relic of the East Roman Empire, built three times on the same site until Sultan Mehmed II ‘The Conqueror’ converted it from a church into a mosque. It served as a museum from 1935 to 2020, when it was designated as a mosque again. It is in the proximity of many other sights in Sultanahmet.