Joy returned to Nigeria in late 2015 after two years of enduring sexual exploitation in Italy. She left for Europe in 2013, after separating from her husband, which left her struggling to cater for her four children.

Back in her village in southern Nigeria’s Edo state, it was hard to start afresh. A few months into 2016, she overheard a radio jingle sponsored by Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIC), discouraging people from travelling abroad illegally and asking returnees to visit their office in Benin City, the capital of Edo state, to receive business training and reintegration support.

She phoned a hotline included in the jingle and was later referred to the local NGO Idia Renaissance to learn tailoring.

Joy is among thousands of Nigerian women who have been trafficked, mostly to Europe, for commercial sexual exploitation. An estimated 10,000 to 30,000 Nigerian women work as sex workers in Italian streets.

And according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the majority of more than 181,000 migrants who arrived in Italy by sea in 2016 were from Nigeria (37,551), of which women and unaccompanied children accounted for 11,009 and 3,040 respectively.

Following a shipwreck 60 miles off Libyan coast in April 2015, in which more than 700 migrants were feared dead, European leaders met with African leaders in November that year at the Valletta Summit on Migration in Malta.

At the end the summit, the EU and its member states established the EU Emergency Trust Fund to tackle the drivers of irregular migration and promote economic opportunities. Around €3.3 billion (or $3.7 billion), largely from the EU and some from its member states and other donors, has been allocated to the initiative so far.

With support from the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, as well as contributions from Germany and Italy, an EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration was launched in December 2016 to help the EU, IOM and African countries work together to combat irregular migration and promote safe migration.

The programme supports migrants who want to return to their countries of origin with a free flight ticket, accommodation upon arrival, and business training and reintegration support to help them restart their lives.

Since April 2017, the IOM has flown home more than 10,000 Nigerian migrants who could not get to Europe from countries such as Libya, Niger and Mali.

More than 60 percent of the returnees are from Joy’s state Edo, a major migration hub for several decades. Edo state accounts for more than half of irregular migrants leaving Nigeria.

Local NGOs like Idia Renaissance, which was established in 1999, have been working to combat trafficking. In 2004, Idia Renaissance collaborated with UNICEF with the backing of the Swedish International Development Agency to set up a Youth Resource Centre. It provides life management skills like decision-making and negotiation as well as counselling, vocational training, information and services that could help young people wade off traffickers and overcome common challenges such as cultism, unemployment, drug abuse, and sexually transmitted infections like HIV/AIDS.

Joy’s training at the youth centre lasted for six months. She and other participants in the tailoring course take practical, theory and oral examinations to be able to get a certificate and start-up support at the end of the programme.

“They gave me everything to learn tailoring,” Joy, 42, tells TRT World in Benin City. “When we graduated I was supported with money to buy a sewing machine.”

Today, she manages a small tailor shop at Uhunmwode town in Edo state.

The youth centre trains residents in Benin City, returnees and at-risk people in other skills like fashion design, catering and hotel management, computer studies, hairdressing, cosmetology and beadmaking. Trainees have to undergo counselling before they start their journey at the centre.

Mercy, 26, came back to Benin City in 2015, thanks to some Italian nuns who offered her shelter and helped her return home. She, too, was trained at the youth resource centre.

“After the training I used the sewing machine I received to start a small shop and now I have two sewing machines,” says Mercy, who left Nigeria in 2014.

Besides Idia Renaissance, a slew of other NGOs are also helping to tackle trafficking and offering assistance to help returnees, including Girls’ Power Initiative (GPI), and the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration Development and Reintegration.