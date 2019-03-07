House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House will vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate after an upheaval that split Democrats and clouded their agenda.

But Pelosi said the measure won't name Ilhan Omar, the freshman Democrat whose comments about Israel sparked the uproar.

Pelosi defended Omar and says she does not believe the new congresswoman understood the "weight of her words" or that they would be perceived by some as anti-Semitic.

"It's not about her. It's about these forms of hatred," Pelosi told reporters.

Resolution of divide

The move was in part intended to resolve a divide that opened after Omar, D-Minn., said that Israel's supporters were pushing lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance" to a foreign country.

A Muslim-American, she has been critical of the Jewish state in the past and apologised for those previous comments.

But she has not apologised for what many in Congress saw as a suggestion that Israel's supporters have split loyalties. And that sparked a demand from some quarters to put a resolution on the floor condemning anti-Semitism.

Other members who wanted to broaden it to include a rejection of all forms of racism and bigotry.