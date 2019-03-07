WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House anti-hate resolution won't mention Omar – Pelosi
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution against anti-Semitism, anti-Islamophobia and other forms of hate after Jewish groups expressed concern over comments made by freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar.
US House anti-hate resolution won't mention Omar – Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind congresswoman Ilhan Omar as the freshman lawmaker continues to face calls for censure for remarks some have criticised as anti-Semitic. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 7, 2019

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House will vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hate after an upheaval that split Democrats and clouded their agenda. 

But Pelosi said the measure won't name Ilhan Omar, the freshman Democrat whose comments about Israel sparked the uproar.

Pelosi defended Omar and says she does not believe the new congresswoman understood the "weight of her words" or that they would be perceived by some as anti-Semitic.

"It's not about her. It's about these forms of hatred," Pelosi told reporters.

Resolution of divide 

The move was in part intended to resolve a divide that opened after Omar, D-Minn., said that Israel's supporters were pushing lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance" to a foreign country. 

A Muslim-American, she has been critical of the Jewish state in the past and apologised for those previous comments.

But she has not apologised for what many in Congress saw as a suggestion that Israel's supporters have split loyalties. And that sparked a demand from some quarters to put a resolution on the floor condemning anti-Semitism.

Other members who wanted to broaden it to include a rejection of all forms of racism and bigotry.

RECOMMENDED

Trump's disparaging racial comments

Some proposed two separate resolutions. Others questioned whether a resolution was necessary, and viewed such a move as unfairly singling out Omar at a time when President Donald Trump and others have made disparaging racial comments.

Early Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats that the House would vote later in the day.

That seemed to quiet some of the dissention, but there remained frustration that the party that touts its diversity conducted such a messy and public debate about how to declare its opposition to bigotry.

"This shouldn't be so hard," said Rep Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said on the House floor Thursday.

The abrupt turn of events come as Democratic leaders try to quickly fend off a challenge from Republicans on the issue.

Anti-hate bill 

Democratic leaders worried they could run into trouble on another bill, their signature ethics and voting reform package, if Republicans tried to tack their own anti-Semitism bill on as an amendment.

By voting on Thursday, the House Democratic vote counters believe they could inoculate their lawmakers against such a move by passing Democrats' own anti-hate bill.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion