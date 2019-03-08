Tesla Inc said on Thursday it signed an agreement with lenders in China for a 12-month facility of up to $521 million for the electric carmaker’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, and secured new commitments from banks that could be used for investments in the United States and elsewhere.

The company broke ground on the factory in January. A Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday the factory is expected to be completed in May.

Tesla has said that the Gigafactory will cost around $2 billion.

In its filing, Tesla said it had amended its asset-backed lending credit agreement with a syndicate of banks, increasing revolving commitments by $500 million to a total of $2.45 billion, while extending the maturity date of the agreement by three years.