Last week a split occurred within one of Iraq’s most powerful parties, the Badr Organization. Calling itself the Patriotic Badr Movement the emergence of this splinter group is just the latest event in a series of growing intra-Shia tensions in Iraq. While the media has always analysed Iraq’s Shia as a monolithic group in service of Iran, in fact, this split occurred within the pro-Iranian faction in Iraq’s parliament.

The latest event also has greater resonance when situated with the slew of media commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution and the Islamic Republic. The Badr Organization’s genealogy can be traced to the heyday of Ayatollah Khomeini’s desire to export the Islamic Revolution throughout the Arab world.

Thus, the fracture within this Iraqi party is a reflection of not just domestic Iraqi politics, but that revolutionary period in the eighties.

Badr’s Iranian Origins

The current crisis within the Badr Organization needs to be traced back to 1982, when the Islamic Republic of Iran sponsored the creation of the Supreme Council of Islamic Revolution in Iraq or SCIRI.

SCIRI was designed to serve as an Iraqi Shia umbrella organization, a means for the Iranian leadership to unite and control Iraqi Shia factions, as well as a government in exile that would assume control of Iraq after Saddam Hussein’s expected demise during Iran’s early military successes in the Iran-Iraq War.

SCIRI served as an exiled opposition party until the fall of Saddam Hussein and returned in 2003. Iraq’s first post-2003 plural elections took place in January 2005 for the 275-member Council of Representatives, tasked with drafting a new constitution as well as the formation of a transitional government.

This was the only time when SCIRI joined other Shia parties to run under a single coalition, the United Iraqi Alliance, and they managed to secure a plurality of the votes and seats in parliament.

Since then tensions broke out between parties of this coalition over the allocation of ministerial posts and budget allocations. SCIRI eventually rebranded itself as the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq or ISCI, indicating it sought to distance itself from its origins in Iran during Khomeini’s project to export the Islamic Revolution and adopt a more nationalist-sounding name as well.

Badr’s Break

The split that occurred within the Badr Organization last week is ironic, given that that Badr itself had split from its parent organization, ISCI, before the 2010 election. Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the new group, sought to maintain relations with Iran, and maintained its own militia, which later joined the other Shia militias to form the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) to combat the Daesh threat in 2014.