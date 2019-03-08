WORLD
1 MIN READ
Finland's center-right government resigns
Juha Sipila will officially offer his government's resignation to the president on Friday at 0800 GMT, the president's office said in a statement.
Finland's center-right government resigns
Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2019. / Reuters
March 8, 2019

Finland's government will resign on Friday after ditching plans to reform the healthcare system, a key policy, the president's office and an ally of Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

The government will hold a news conference at 0845 GMT.

"Prime Minister Sipila will request his resignation because the healthcare reform cannot be accomplished during this government term," Antti Kaikkonen, the head of Sipila's Centre Party's parliamentary group wrote on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Friday, Finland's public broadcaster Yle said the government was about to announce that it has dropped plans for major healthcare and social services reform, citing unnamed government sources.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion