Finland's government will resign on Friday after ditching plans to reform the healthcare system, a key policy, the president's office and an ally of Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

The government will hold a news conference at 0845 GMT.

"Prime Minister Sipila will request his resignation because the healthcare reform cannot be accomplished during this government term," Antti Kaikkonen, the head of Sipila's Centre Party's parliamentary group wrote on Twitter.