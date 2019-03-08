Hundreds of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of the Algerian capital in their third, and largest, Friday protest to try to break President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's hold on power.

Wrapped in Algerian flags, singing and tossing flowers, festive crowds overflowed into all the main boulevards and other streets in the city on the Mediterranean.

There was no official count of the crowd size, but a police chief estimated about 500,000 when asked.

Several arrests

Algerian businessman Rachid Nekkaz was arrested at a hospital in Geneva on Friday where President Bouteflika is reportedly being treated, Swiss police said.

Nekkaz, who had sought to run against Bouteflika in Algeria's upcoming elections, was arrested inside the University Hospitals of Geneva, police spokeswoman Joanna Matta said.

Tensions flared as the hours-long march began to disperse, with police firing tear gas at flanks of protesters trying to move toward the presidential palace, repeating a scenario from last Friday's protest. Small groups were seen pulling tiles from the roof of the antiquities museum to lob at police, drawing volleys of tear gas.

Security forces detained 195 people, state television said, citing offences such as looting. It added 112 policemen had been injured.

TRT World spoke to Africa specialist, Jihane Boudiaf, for her analysis.

Bouteflika warns of 'chaos'