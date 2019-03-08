Turkey and Russia began joint patrols in and around the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Friday under a deal reached last fall between the two countries.

The patrols will stretch from northern Idlib city to southern Aleppo.

The route of patrol includes six points –– Kafr Lusin and Al Dana, districts north of Idlib; Atarib town west of Aleppo city; and Qammari, Qanater and Al Eiss towns southwest of Aleppo city.

The deal last September set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib and other areas, but the Syrian regime has repeatedly violated the ceasefire in Idlib, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Maintaining the ceasefire in Idlib is a significant step for securing stability in Syria, he added.

Akar said Turkish policy towards neighbouring countries, especially Iraq and Syria, is based on their territorial and political sovereignty.