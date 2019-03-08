Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews have attempted to prevent a liberal Jewish women's group from praying at a key Jerusalem holy site, leading to a tense confrontation between protesters and police.

The women gathered on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of Women of the Wall, a women's prayer group that seeks equality of worship at Judaism's holiest site, which coincides this year with International Women's Day.

The women wore religious attire that ultra-Orthodox tradition reserves for men and swayed in prayer as Orthodox men spit, shoved and shouted insults.