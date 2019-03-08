Many Republican lawmakers were quick to lash out at Ilhan Omar, a Democrat congresswoman from Minnesota, for questioning some of her colleagues on their "dual loyalty," a reference to those lawmakers who aggressively champion Zionist causes while having vowed to serve American interests.

The first female Muslim lawmaker at the US House of Representatives, Omar's remarks left many lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties viciously infuriated. The response was so vile that Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature put up a Islamophobic poster to draw parallels between Omar and the 9/11 hijackers.

Omar's remarks were not directed toward any individual or religion. While addressing an audience in Washington on February 27, she said she wanted to "talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Since Omar had already stirred controversy with a tweet that touched upon Zionist lobbies buying influence in American politics, last week's comment on lawmaker's loyalty toward America triggered another storm.

“You’d better not talk about how policy toward Israel is made and maintained. Because if you do, this is what you’re going to get,” wrote Paul Waldman, a Jewish American writer, who criticised both Democratic and Republican parties for stifling Omar's freedom to express her opinions and also blocking any valid criticism on how the US policy toward Israel is drafted despite the Zionist state occupying most of Palestine and causing immense human suffering to Palestinians.

The House leadership put huge pressure on Omar to apologise for her “dual loyalty” comment, which they labeled as anti-Semitic while she did not identify Jewishness in her speech.

But indeed, Omar was referring to both Republicans and Democrats under financial and political sponsorship of pro-Israeli Zionist lobbying such as the influential AIPAC.

Omar not talking about Jews

“Ilhan Omar certainly didn’t say that Jews have dual loyalty … You’ll notice she didn’t say or even imply anything at all about Jews,” Waldman, who “was raised in an intensely Zionist family with a long history of devotion and sacrifice for Israel,” wrote in his article.

“She said that she was being asked to support Israel in order to have the privilege of serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which was true. Many on the right have called for her to be removed from that committee (see here, or here, or here, or here). Her argument, to repeat, isn’t about how Jews feel about Israel, it’s about what is being demanded of her.”

Waldman also pointed out an “ultimate irony” saying that “Dual loyalty is precisely what AIPAC demands, and what it gets. Again, it makes this demand not of Jews, but of every member of Congress, and even of politicians at the state level whom you wouldn’t think would be conducting foreign policy. And it is working.”

At the end, against all odds, Omar did not back off, but solidifed her position further.

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” she wrote on Twitter on March 3.

Angered by Omar’s defiant stance, the House establishment demanded to enact a resolution, which would condemn anti-Semitism, implying Omar’s comments served as the impetus.

But in the face of powerful resistance from Omar, who has also been firmly backed by the party’s rising progressive left wing and black caucus for her stance, the House’s newly elected Democrat majority chose to find a middle ground both to calm the resentment of pro-Israeli House establishment and not to alienate its dynamic leftists.